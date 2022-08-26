Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul Gandhi in hard-hitting letter

Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and a party veteran of several decades, on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party. According to news agency ANI, Azad stepped down from all party posts before relinquishing the primary membership of the party he has served for over 60 years.



In a hard-hitting five-page resignation letter addressed to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad has named Rahul Gandhi as one of the main reasons behind his decision to quit the party. In his letter, Azad wrote that after Rahul Gandhi was appointed vice president of the party (January 2013), “the entire consultative mechanism that existed earlier was demolished,” making way for “sycophants” and sidelining senior leaders. Azad also blamed Rahul Gandhi for the 2014 Lok Sabha debacle. In his letter, Azad has pointed out that the situation within the party took a turn for the worst after the 2019 General Elections, when Rahul Gandhi stepped down after “insulting” party’s senior leaders. Azad also slammed the “remote control model” and said that while Sonia Gandhi was the interim president. “all important decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs.”



In the scathing letter, while blaming the “childish behaviour of Rahul Gandhi,” Azad called “the entire organizational election process is a farce and a sham.” Azad further told Sonia Gandhi that instead of holding a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra,” she should rather focus on “Congress Jodo.”



Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad severs all ties with Congress Party pic.twitter.com/RuVvRqGSj5 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

The development comes days after Azad turned down key posts in Jammu and Kashmir Congress, shortly after his appointment was announced. Azad was unhappy with his appointment to the J&K political affairs committee as he reportedly saw the move as a demotion.

Azad is the second G-23 leader to have resigned from the party after Anand Sharma had tendered his resignation. Azad was the head of the group of 23 leaders, which sought sweeping changes in the party’s organisational structure and functioning. Another G-23 member Kapil Sibal had resigned from the party just ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.