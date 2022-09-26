Ghulam Nabi Azad floats new party, names it ‘Democratic Azad Force’

Weeks after keeping everyone on the tenterhooks regarding his next move after leaving Congress, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday launched his own party, the Democratic Azad Force.



Releasing the party flag, Azad went on to explain the significance of the three stripes of different colours in the flag. Addressing the media, Azad said that the mustard colour stands for creativity, power of thoughts and embracing differences to stand as one. While the white colour signifies peace and fraternity, the dark blue symbolises the act of tolerance as deep as the open skies and seas, said Azad.

Calling upon people to break free from different ideologies to break all barriers and come together, Azad pointed out that the scrapped darbar move was economically devastating for the people of the valley. He said that after the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was revoked, the manufacturers in Samba and Kathua were badly hit.



Stating that it is not in competition with any other political party, Azad said, “We will speak about our own policies and programmes and let others do their own and leave everything to the people who are the ultimate masters in politics.”

Azad said that there was a big difference between “political opponents and enemies,” stating that his opponents were not his enemies. Azad said that all parties have the right to put out their thoughts and ideas about their policies and programmes out there to the people. “In a democratic set-up, people have the right to choose which policies are the best from all the offerings out there,” said Azad.



Azad called for free movement of fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir to all across the country and insisted that special priority be given to them as fruits have shorter shelf-life. He also requested the centre for providing financial assistance to the farmers whose crops were damaged due to natural disasters like floods.