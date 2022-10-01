Ghulam Nabi Azad elected chairman of Democratic Azad Party, resolution passed at founder members session

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has been elected the chairman of his newly formed Democratic Azad Party (DAP). A resolution to this effect was passed unanimously at a founder members session, which was held both in Jammu and Srinagar, a party leader said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The 73-year-old leader had a bitter exit from the Congress with which he was associated with for nearly five decades on August 26. In a five-page resignation letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, Azad lashed out at the party saying the situation in the Congress has reached a point of “no return”.

Exactly a month later, the politician launched DAP on September 26 with the support of dozens of former ministers, ex-legislators and other prominent leaders, majority of whom also resigned from the Congress in his support. They include former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former ministers G M Saroori, Abdul Majid Wani, R S Chib, among others.

Azad also unveiled the three-colour party flag of his new party. Speaking of the colours in the flag, Azad said, “Mustard colour indicates creativity and unity in diversity, white indicates peace and blue indicates freedom, open space, imagination and limits from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky.”

He had appealed to people in Jammu division and Kashmir Valley to dismantle “artificial walls” being created between them, as both have been depended on each other for centuries.

Meanwhile, Azad on Friday said it will launch mass contact programmes to mobilise public support in favour of the party ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Azad had held meetings with key leaders in the Jammu region, and discussed political scenarios in the erstwhile state with the leaders.

The Assembly elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir, after the final electoral roll is published, which is scheduled to take place on November 25. The erstwhile state, which became a Union Territory on August 5, 2019, after Centre revoked its special status, has been out of Assembly since 2018.