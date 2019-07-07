Ghulam Nabi Azad declares as ‘invalid’ poll committee formed by Ashok Tanwar in Haryana

Ghulam Nabi Azad (PTI Photo)

Congress general secretary incharge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday declared as “invalid” an election management committee formed by state party president Ashok Tanwar.

Tanwar had Friday formed the election management committee for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls and asked senior state leaders, including former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, CLP leader Kiran Chaudhary to attend the first such meeting of the panel on July 8.

Azad said only the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has powers to constitute committees related to elections and state Congress presidents cannot do it on their own.

He said the Haryana election committee announced by Tanwar was “invalid” and the AICC’s permission was not sought for the same.

Tanwar has decided to continue as Haryana Congress president despite Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as Congress president.

Many Haryana Congress leaders have been demanding Tanwar’s resignation for a long time.