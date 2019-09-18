Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel meet P Chidambaram in Tihar jail

Published: September 18, 2019 12:09:36 PM

Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 on charges of corruption in the INX Media case. 

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel met former finance minister P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail on Wednesday morning, sources said. They were accompanied by Chidambaram’s son and Congress MP, Karti.
The leaders are learnt to have discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country, during the half-hour meeting, the sources added.

Chidambaram has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5 on charges of corruption in the INX Media case. The senior Congress leader, who celebrated his 74th birthday on Monday, is in good health, sources said.

