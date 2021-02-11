GHMC mayor, deputy mayor election today — How the numbers stack up in BJP vs TRS contest

The BJP emerged as the second largest party in GHMC.

GHMC 2021: K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS is likely to bag top two posts —Mayor and Deputy Mayor— of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in an election scheduled to be held later today. The contest is expected to be between the TRS and the BJP, which stunned many by bagging 48 of 150 seats in the civic election held in December 2020.

While the BJP has secured to get the second position in terms of seats, both the top posts are likely to go to the ruling TRS as it has the numbers on its side. For the election of mayor and deputy mayor, a total of 194 people will vote including 150 corporators and 44 ex-officio members (local members of Parliament and MLAs).

Besides 56 winning candidates, the TRS has 32 ex-officio members whereas the saffron party has just 2. This makes the fight smooth for the ruling TRS, which can also secure support from Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. Owaisi’s party has 54 votes (44 winning candidates and 10 ex-officio members), and is open to back the TRS candidates in case a need arises.

Despite falling short of numbers to bag any post, the BJP has decided to put up its candidates for both Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Speaking to news agency PTI, BJP state chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said that his party was contesting for both the positions in the spirit of democracy and to oppose “the opportunist, dubious election of TRS party’s design to attain Mayor position through backhand deal with AIMIM”. Rao also said that the TRS did not get people’s mandate to run GHMC, the mandate was fractured and leaned massively towards BJP.

The news agency citing sources reports that TRS’ mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates names will be given to its members in sealed covers. The Lok Sabha MPs and MLAs, who have their vote in the city are ex-officio members of the GHMC. With ex-officio members, the TRS’ tally goes up to 88 while the BJP will have only 49 as one of its members died recently.