GHMC Elections: Hyderabad gets first female Mayor; TRS wins Mayor, Dy Mayor posts

Vijayalaxmi (Left) is the daughter of TRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao. Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha is a TRS Corporator from Tarnaka ward.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) finally got its Mayor and Deputy Mayor yesterday after the much-awaited election. The term of the previous body ended on February 10. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won both the posts with the support of ex-officio members as well as Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. The Lok Sabha MPs and MLAs, who have their vote in the city, are ex-officio members of the corporation. Besides them, MLCs and Rajya Sabha members, who have their vote in the city, were also given an option to vote in the GHMC polls.

While Vijayalaxmi R Gadwal was elected as Mayor, Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy was elected Deputy Mayor. Both the leaders belong to TRS. The duo was elected during a special meeting of the GHMC. Vijayalaxmi R Gadwal is the first female mayor of the GHMC. It is also the first time that both mayor and deputy mayor are women leaders. BJP had nominated RK Puram corporator Veeranagari Radha for Mayor post while Shanker Yadav was their Deputy Mayor candidate.

Vijayalaxmi is the daughter of TRS Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao. Rao had also served as state Congress president before crossing over to TRS. According to reports, Vijayalaxmi has done BA and LLB and she used to live in the US before returning to India in 2007. Vijayalaxmi has won the GHMC polls from Banjara Hills ward in 2016 and again in December 2020.

Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha is a TRS Corporator from Tarnaka ward.

TRS had won only 56 seats while the BJP had bagged 48 in the 150-member GHMC in the civic elections held in December last year. The strength of the BJP had come down to 47 following the death of a winning candidate. The AIMIM had bagged 44 wards in the polls. According to PTI, there were a total of 44 ex-officio member votes in the GHMC. Of these, TRS has 32 followed by MIM 10 and BJP 2.

Though the BJP lacked numbers, it contested the Mayor and Deputy Mayor election. However, the TRS maintained an edge over the saffron party with the support of ex-officio members and AIMIM. The BJP had termed the agreement between TRS and AIMIM as opportunistic.