GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE: TRS vs AIMIM vs BJP in Hyderabad – Who will rule the city? Counting to begin shortly

This time, the civic polls witnessed quite a charged-up campaigning by TRS, AIMIM and the BJP.

Hyderabad GHMC Election Results 2020 Live UPDATES: The stage is set for counting of votes for Hyderabad civic poll. The polling for 150-ward GHMC had taken place on December 1. The contest is expected to be between three major parties, KCR’s TRS, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and the BJP. An exit poll done by Jan Ki Baat predicted 74 seats for TRS, 31 for BJP, 40 for AIMIM and 5 for others. While the BJP has improved its tally, the Congress has further declined. In terms of vote share, the TRS is expected to get 37.4 per cent of vote share, BJP 33.6, AIMIM 21 and the Congress 4.2

The state election commission has made elaborate arrangements for the counting process which would begin at 8 AM. PTI reports that the counting centres have been set up at 30 places and the total number of personnel engaged in counting is 8,152. The entire counting process would be recorded with CCTV cameras installed at every counting table. Ballot papers were used for the poll and consequently, the results are likely to be known only in the evening or in the night.

The city of Hyderabad had witnessed highly charged-up campaign in the run-up to polls but turnout remained dismal with just 46.6 per cent voters coming out to vote. For the GHMC poll, over 74.44 lakh voters were eligible to vote but only 34,54,552 people turned up to cast their votes.

(With inputs from PTI)