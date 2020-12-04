  • MORE MARKET STATS

GHMC Election 2020 Winners List: AIMIM, TRS win one division each, counting underway

By:
December 4, 2020 1:12 PM

Full List of Winners of Hyderabad GHMC Elections 2020: The trends are out for 114 of 150 wards - TRS is leading on 59 seats, BJP on 26, AIMIM on 27. The final results are likely to be declared by late evening today.

GHMC Election 2020 Winners List, Full List of Winning CandidatesGHMC Polls 2020: Counting underway, results by evening/night. (AP)

Full List of Winning Candidates in Hyderabad Municipal Elections 2020: The counting of votes for 150-ward GHMC is currently underway but the early trends show TRS ahead of the BJP and AIMIM. The trends are out for 114 of 150 wards – TRS is leading on 59 seats, BJP on 26, AIMIM on 27. The final results are likely to be declared by late evening today.

Results of two of 30 divisions are out.

Division and Winners

Mehdipatnam: Mohammad Majid Hussain from AIMIM
Yousufguda: TRS

Wards and winners

Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha said that the TRS was expecting to win over 100 seats. “Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I am happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them and reposed their faith in KCR’s leadership,” Kavitha said.

The BJP had carried out pretty charged-up campaign by deploying its heavyweights like Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Tajashwi Surya, Smriti Irani, and Prakash Javadekar. Not only this, BJP chief JP Nadda and former party president and current home minister Amit Shah also campaigned in the city of Hyderabad.

