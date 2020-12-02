  • MORE MARKET STATS

GHMC election 2020: Few step out to vote despite high-voltage campaign in Hyderabad, 46.6% turnout recorded

By: |
December 2, 2020 5:22 PM

Hyderabad civic polls: This year's polling percentage is marginally up if compared to 2016 when the turnout was 45.29 per cent. Of 74,24,096 eligible voters, only 33,62,688 had turned up to polling centres to cast their vote.

This time, the civic polls witnessed quite a charged-up campaigning by TRS, AIMIM and the BJP.

 

GHMC Election 2020: Despite the high-pitched campaigning for the civic polls, the city of Hyderabad witnessed less than 50 per cent voter turnout in the election to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). In the GHMC polls, over 74.44 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise to elect the mayor of the city which witnessed three-way contests among TRS, AIMIM and the BJP. However, only 46.6 per cent voters turned up for polling.

Related News

ALSO READ  | Hyderabad Polls, GHMC Election 2020: BJP vs AIMIM vs TRS — All you need to know

A total of 34,54,552 people cast their votes — 48.09 per cent of them were men and 45 per cent were women, reported The News Minute. Close to 11 per cent of the votes accounted for those in the others category. The highest voter turnout of 70.39 per cent was recorded in Kanchanbagh followed by Ramchandrapuram (67.71 per cent) and Patancheru (65.77 per cent).

The lowest turnout was recorded in Yousufguda where only 32.99 per cent people turned to vote. Mehdipatnam recorded 34.41 per cent, Vijayanagar Colony 37.90 per cent and Rein Bazar recorded 42.13 per cent polling on Tuesday. This year’s polling percentage is marginally up if compared to 2016 when the turnout was 45.29 per cent. Of 74,24,096 eligible voters, only 33,62,688 had turned up to polling centres to cast their vote. Among the wards with highest voter turnout were Erragadda, Ramchandrapuram and Cherlapally.

This time, the civic polls witnessed quite a charged-up campaigning by TRS, AIMIM and the BJP. The BJP had deployed its top national leaders — party chief Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis, Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar, Tejashwi Surya — for campaigning in Hyderabad. Amit Shah himself visited the city on the last day of campaigning and promised to make the city an IT hub. He also said that the next mayor of the city will be from the BJP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. GHMC election 2020 Few step out to vote despite high-voltage campaign in Hyderabad 46.6% turnout recorded
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Former High Court judge CS Karnan arrested by Chennai Police for offensive remarks
2Why Ajay Chautala’s MSP comment could be a sign of trouble for BJP in Haryana
3‘Take it easy’: Goa Forward Party promises compulsory siesta break if elected to power