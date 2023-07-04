In preparation for the upcoming Kanwar yatra, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police has procured 1,000 litres of Gangajal (sacred water from the River Ganges) from Haridwar to facilitate the devotees participating in the pilgrimage. The initiative aims to ensure that the kanwariyas receive pure and untainted water throughout their journey.

Additional DCP (Traffic), Ghaziabad, Ramanand Kushwaha said, “The month of Shravan starts on July 4, during which a large number of Shiva devotees take ‘jal’ from Haridwar to Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and border districts through Ghaziabad. Many times, the waterfalls… and it is considered impure when it touches the ground. That’s why the traffic police sent a team to Haridwar ‘Har Ki Pauri’ and brought a total of 1,000 litres of ‘Gangajal’. It has been distributed at all police stations to help the devotees,”

Also Read: Noida: Model dies after lighting truss collapses during fashion show, one critical

“Traffic police personnel will be deployed along the kanwariya route. If they get information of a kanwariya losing the Gangajal, they will contact the police station concerned to provide the water,” he added.

Kanwar Yatra: Traffic advisory issued

The Gautam Buddha Nagar traffic police have issued an advisory calling for the diversion of heavy vehicles, particularly freight carriers, along alternate routes from July 4 to 18, to ensure smooth and safe movement of kanwariyas.

“The route diversions are mostly for heavy and light freight vehicles to ensure free and safe movement of kanwariyas. However, if their number increases in Ghaziabad, then other vehicles will also be stopped and diverted to these routes,” an official said.

Simultaneously, the Delhi Traffic Police has released traffic routes for kanwariyas entering the national capital from Tuesday onwards. The advisory also urged devotees and commuters to adhere to traffic regulations and comply with the instructions provided by on-duty policemen.