Ghaziabad shocker: Two murders in 3 years after altercation over a game of ‘gilli-danda’

On Wednesday, a youth was shot dead by a group of assailants while his father got hit by a bullet in Mahal Colony in Ghaziabad’s Loni town.

‘Gilli-danda’- a traditional sport, which was even mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, has become a bone of contention between two families leading to two murders in Ghaziabad in three years. On Wednesday, a youth was shot dead by a group of assailants while his father got hit by a bullet in Mahal Colony in Ghaziabad’s Loni town. Heavy deployment of force was seen to maintain law-and-order in the area, the Hindustan Times reported.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the deceased identified as Vicky, his father Devender, Vicky’s younger brother Deva and Vicky’s cousin Ankit were sitting outside their residence when four men started firing bullets at them. While Vicky was shot in the head, Ankit and Devender have sustained bullet injuries. The condition of Devender, who is an employee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, is stated to be critical.

Vicky’s family members have lodged an FIR in the Loni police station accusing their neighbours — Lalit , Amit and their cousins Vikas and Akku — of carrying out the daring attack. Police are yet to arrest the accused who are missing along with their family members since the time of the incident, police were quoted as saying by HT.

The murder allegedly finds its roots in an altercation between Vicky and Lalit while they were playing ‘gilli-danda’ three years ago in February 2015, police told Hindustan Times. Following the altercation, Lalit’s uncle Naresh was allegedly shot dead in April 2015 by Vicky.

Subsequently, Vicky and his father were arrested but later released on the bail last year, police said. In the FIR lodged on April 10, 2015, Lalit had alleged that Vicky and his father killed his uncle near the Delhi-Loni railway line.

Superintendent of police (rural) said the rivalry between the two families started when Naresh was killed, according to HT. SSP, Ghaziabad Vaibhav Krishna said that police has started an investigation and raiding suspected places to nab the accused and blamed family rivalry as the main motive behind the killings.