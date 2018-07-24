Ghaziabad Shocker! Muslim man beaten up at registrar’s office for attempting to marry Hindu girl

According to several media reports, the case was filed by the Ghaziabad Police after taking suo-motu action in the incident. The couple has gone to meet the advocate and were discussing the modalities for the marriage when several persons barged into the premises and assaulted the boy. (ANI)

In a shocking incident reported from Ghaziabad, a Muslim man was allegedly beaten up in the premises of the marriage registrar office. The man came from Madhya Pradesh at the registrar’s office to marry a Hindu girl from Bijnor, news agency ANI reported, adding that the couple works at a company in Noida. The Police have registered a case against two known and several unidentified persons.

According to several media reports, the case was filed by the Ghaziabad Police after taking suo-motu action in the incident. The couple has gone to meet the advocate and were discussing the modalities for the marriage when several persons barged into the premises and assaulted the boy.

Ghaziabad SSP said, “a video has been circulating on social media in which a man is seen being beaten by some people and it is learnt that a couple went to register their marriage at the office. The Police has taken suo-motu of the incident and case has filed the case on Monday.”

Moreover, cases of harassment of inter-faith couples have been reported from different parts of the country. In April 2017, activists of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s Yuva Vahini barged into a house of a couple in Meerut and allegedly roughed up the Muslim man on suspicion of ‘love jihad’. Reportedly the right-wing activists dragged the duo to the nearby police station, as they found out the Muslim man with a woman belonging to a different religion.

In June 2017, a Bengaluru hotel denied the room to an interfaith couple saying a Hindu and a Muslim can’t stay together. According to an Indian Express report, the couple Shafeek Subaida Hakkim and Divya AV, were in the city for some work and they were refused a room by the hotel because they belonged to different religions. As quoted in the report, the receptionist was suspicious of the couple, as they just carried a bag each.

He allegedly said, “We don’t give rooms to Muslims and Hindus who come together, because what if they go into the room and hang themselves… Why do we need that trouble.”

In June 2018, an inter-faith couple approached the Delhi High Court seeking police protection since they feared for their lives ever since they got married in February.