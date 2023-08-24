Ghaziabad school principal booked for molesting girl students

The principal of a government-aided school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has been booked for allegedly molesting female students, police said on Thursday. The girls are students of classes 7-10, reported PTI.

A complaint in connection with the case was registered on Wednesday. The students alleged that the accused, Rajiv Tyagi, called them to his office on Tuesday on some pretext and had molested them, police said.

Tyagi has been booked under Sections 354a (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

When the girls told their parents about it, they reached the school and thrashed the principal, due to which he had sustained severe injuries.

Meawhile, police said counter FIRs have been lodged at the Wave City police station in Ghaziabad by the school management and the students’ parents.

Wave City ACP Saloni Agarwal said probe in the alleged molestation case is on and police have also obtained CCTV footage showing the parents manhandling the principal.

She said that legal action will be taken if the prinicipal is found guilty.

Further, functionaries of the Uttar Pradesh Pradhanacharya Sangh met the commissioner of police and handed over a memorandum demanding an impartial investigation of the case.