Ghaziabad school confines two sisters for 9 hours over non-payment of annual fee increment, case filed

A school in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad allegedly confined two of its students for about nine hours as their parents failed to pay the fee after the annual increment. According to a report by The Indian Express, the parents of the sisters have registered an FIR against the officials of GD Goenka Public School over their inhuman act. The school, however, has denied these allegations and said the girls had come late to school, and the issue has nothing to do with fee payment.

The complaint filed by the girls’ mother charges the principal and administrative in-charge of the school of cruelty to children under the Juvenile Justice Act and wrongful confinement. The SHO of Sihani Gate, Sanjay Pandey, was quoted as saying in the report that the complaint was filed last Monday after a preliminary investigation and ascertaining that there were sufficient grounds to do so.

The girls were studying in Class XII and Class VI of the school. Their mother has alleged that the girls were blocked by five teachers and were not allowed to enter when they were dropped there by a private cab on the morning of August 20.

She claimed that the school called her and asked her to pick them up even as she insisted to allow them inside.

The school principal Vandana Midha has maintained that these allegations are baseless and claimed that the girls were dropped to the school at 8.30 while the gates shut at 7.30. “We asked the mother to pick them up or allow us to drop them home but she refused,” she said.