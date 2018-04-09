Television journalist shot at by gunmen at Ghaziabad residence, condition critical

Chaudhary was rushed to Yashoda Hospital at Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar after the attack. (IE)

A television journalist employed with a Hindi news channel was shot at thrice by unidentified gunmen at his Ghaziabad residence on Sunday night, agency reports said. The journalist, who has been identified as Anuj Chaudhary employed with Sahara Samay, sustained gunshot injuries on his right hand and abdomen after unidentified gunmen barged into his house and fired at him Sunday evening, police said.

Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital where he is being treated for gunshot wounds. His condition is said to be critical.

According to news agency PTI, Chaudhary is married to a BSP Councillor and came under attack by two bike-borne assailants who shot at him soon after he returned home form Razapur.

“The firing incident occurred due to old enmity,” PTI quoted Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna as saying. The police are looking at past enmity as the possible motive behind the crime.

The family has identified the assailants, police said on Sunday evening, adding that it was yet to receive a complaint in the matter.

The Indian Express cited a police official as saying that Chaudhary had earlier approached them and claimed a threat to his life. There was a Rs 10 lakh contract on his head, he had told police.

Krishna informed the Indian Express that Chaudhary had been provided a gunner, but since it was a Sunday, he had asked him to return home. “No one else was injured in the attack.”

Chaudhary was rushed to Yashoda Hospital at Ghaziabad’s Nehru Nagar after the attack. According to a doctor attending to him, two bullets were extracted from his arms and another from his stomach. “He is being kept under observation, but is stable,” IE quoted the doctor as saying.