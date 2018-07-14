Ghaziabad police nabs two auto-lifters, 8 luxury cars recovered

The accused were selling the stolen luxury cars in Nepal and Bhutan. (Representational image)

Two members of a gang of auto-lifters were today arrested and eight luxury cars recovered from their possession in this district, the police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said that police intercepted a Honda City car near DLF colony during special checking of vehicles. Upon checking the registration paper, it was established that they were travelling in a stolen vehicle, following which the duo was arrested, he said.

The accused were selling the stolen luxury cars in Nepal and Bhutan after changing the names of owners in registration certificates, the SSP said, adding 16 case of car-jacking are registered in Ghaziabad and Delhi.

The accused, Nafees from Delhi and Imran, a native of Moradabad, confessed that they used to unlock the cars using duplicate keys, and by deactivating the central locking and GPS system with the help of their laptops after setting the frequency of lock sound.

They used to defuse the censors and GPS system of the vehicles to avoid being caught.

Their 4 accomplices fled the spot when the police team was checking the car and its documents.

The police have recovered eight luxury cars which were parked in a forlorn plot in DLF Colony.

Drilling machine, master keys, laptop and other equipments were also seized from their possession, SSP Krishna said.