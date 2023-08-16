scorecardresearch
Ghaziabad police constable thrashes man on road, suspended

Abhishek Srivastava, ACP Kavinagar, Ghaziabad, said that the victim has not been identified yet.

Written by India News Desk
The accused has been identified as Rinku Rajaura. (Photo: Screengrab)

A police constable was suspended on Tuesday after a viral video purportedly showed him in uniform mercilessly thrashing a man on road, reports The Indian Express.

The cop is identified as Rinku Rajaura, who is posted at Madhuban Bapudham police station in Ghaziabad district.

A departmental probe into the alleged incident is underway, he added.

The constable was booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police said that during the initial probe, the constable had roughed up someone he knew, and therefore he thrashed him.

First published on: 16-08-2023 at 19:02 IST

