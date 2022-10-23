Ghaziabad police arrest woman who allegedly made up gang-rape charge to grab property

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested a woman who had allegedly levelled a “fabricated” gang-rape charge in an attempt to grab property, news agency PTI reported. The woman from Delhi had claimed that she was kidnapped and raped by five men for two days.

“The woman was arrested by our police team. She was presented before a magistrate to record her statement. The court has sent her to 14 days in judicial custody,” Superintendent of Police (City-I) Ghaziabad Nipun Agarwal said, as quoted by PTI.

A day earlier, police had booked her and three of her accomplices – Azad, Afzal and Gaurav – under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and forgery.

Circle Officer, City-2, Ghaziabad, Alok Dubey, had said that they were booked under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (fraudulently using as genuine document which the person knows or has reason to believe to be forged).

On Wednesday, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal hadsaid that the 36-year-old woman was found wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs being tied, adding that an iron rod was inserted to her private parts.

On Thursday, Ghaziabad police said at a press conference that the accusations made by the Delhi woman were “fabricated” and that a conspiracy was hatched over a “small” property dispute.

Police are also probing the role of a female journalist in connection with the case who was allegedly paid Rs 5,000 to spread misinformation. Circle officer Dubey said, that police recovered evidence of payments made by Azad, one of the accomplices, via PayTm, allegedly to a woman journalist to spread “exaggerated news of the rape”, reported The Indian Express. The journalist is currently absconding.

Authorities at the GTB Hospital had said that the condition of the woman was stable and no internal injuries were found on her.

After she was discharged from the GTB Hospital on Saturday, she was arrested by the Ghaziabad police.

On Friday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) had said that contradictory statements were made by the woman and her family members. An NCW official had told PTI that the hospital had said that in the preliminary medical examination, no semen was found on the woman.