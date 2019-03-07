Ghaziabad: Man clings to life on bonnet of speeding car – Watch Video

The accused was arrested after the incident.

In a shocking incident of road rage in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, a man drove his car for almost two kilometres with another person clinging on the vehicle’s bonnet. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The video shows the man shouting and gesturing the driver to stop. As soon as the car stopped, a crowd gathered asking the driver to come out. Soon, the police arrived at the site and arrested the accused.

Earlier too, similar incidents have been reported from Delhi-NCR. In November 2018, a man drove his car for almost six kilometres with another person on the vehicle’s roof. The victim was shouting hoping that the man would stop his car, however, the accused continued to accelerate his car.

The accused was arrested after the incident.

#WATCH In a shocking case of road rage seen in Ghaziabad, driver of a car drove for almost 2 kilometers with a man clinging on to the car bonnet. The driver was later arrested by Police (6.3.19) (Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/hocrDi7qgg — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 7, 2019

In a separate incident which took place in Delhi in March last year, a businessman entered into a scuffle with four occupants of a vehicle, during which he fell on the bonnet of the car. The occupants dragged the man for about 300 metres before he fell on the road.