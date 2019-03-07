Ghaziabad: Man clings to life on bonnet of speeding car – Watch Video

By: | Updated: March 7, 2019 7:49 PM

The video of the incident has gone viral.

up road rage, uttar pradesh road rageThe accused was arrested after the incident.

In a shocking incident of road rage in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, a man drove his car for almost two kilometres with another person clinging on the vehicle’s bonnet. The video of the incident has gone viral.

The video shows the man shouting and gesturing the driver to stop. As soon as the car stopped, a crowd gathered asking the driver to come out. Soon, the police arrived at the site and arrested the accused.

Earlier too, similar incidents have been reported from Delhi-NCR. In November 2018, a man drove his car for almost six kilometres with another person on the vehicle’s roof. The victim was shouting hoping that the man would stop his car, however, the accused continued to accelerate his car.

The accused was arrested after the incident.

In a separate incident which took place in Delhi in March last year, a businessman entered into a scuffle with four occupants of a vehicle, during which he fell on the bonnet of the car. The occupants dragged the man for about 300 metres before he fell on the road.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ghaziabad: Man clings to life on bonnet of speeding car – Watch Video
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition