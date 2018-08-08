Ghaziabad liquor shops to be shut tomorrow – Here is why

Liqour shops to be closed tomorrow in Ghaziabad. (PTI)

Owners of liquor vends along the route of the Kanwar Yatra here have been ordered to keep their shops closed tomorrow, officials said today. District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari issued the orders to all liquor vend owners to keep their stores, along the Kanwar Yatra route, shut till the yatra ends, Assistant District Information Officer (ADIO) Ranjana Sharma said.

The route on which this order will be enforced is from Kadrabad (Modinagar) Chungi to Sihani Chungi, up till the Delhi-UP border, the ADIO added