Ghaziabad journalist shot dead: Opposition corners Yogi government over poor law and order situation

Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi dies. (photo IE)

Opposition parties have launched a scathing attack on the Yogi Adityanath government over the killing of journalist Vikram Joshi in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Former CMs Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati besides West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as well as Congress leaders have lambasted the BJP government over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Akhilesh, also the national president of Samajwadi Party, tweeted that people of the state are in a shock and cupped his tweet with a hashtag (#) NoMoreBJP.

“The people of the state are in a shock after a journalist in Ghaziabad, who was going on a bike along with his daughter, was shot dead. The strength and morale of criminals and miscreants are flourishing. #NoMoreBJP,” he tweeted.

BSP chief Mayawati said ‘crime virus’ spread by criminals is more active than coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

“The way heinous crimes like murder and those against women are continuing unabated, it is clear that instead of law and order, jungle raj is prevailing in UP. Crime virus of criminals is more active than the coronavirus in UP. People are fed up and the government must address this issue,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too blasted the BJP government over the killing of Vikram Joshi. He said people were promised ‘Ram Raj’ but got ‘Gundaraj’ instead.

“Journalist Vikram Joshi was killed for opposing the molestation of his niece. My condolences to the bereaved family. The promise was of giving ‘Ram Raj’, but gave ‘Gundaraj’,” he tweeted in Hindi.

“This incident has revealed that ‘Gunda raj’ is prevailing in Uttar Pradesh. It is clear there is no law and order in the state,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed shock over the killing of Vikram Joshi and said that an atmosphere of fear has been created in the country and voices are being muzzled.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of Vikram Joshi, a fearless journalist who passed away today. He was shot in UP for filing an FIR to book his niece’s molesters. An atmosphere of fear has been created in the country. Voices being muzzled. Media not spared. Shocking,” Banerjee said in a statement.

Vikram Joshi worked for a local daily in Ghaziabad. He was shot in the head by unidentified assailants in front of his minor daughters on Monday night. Joshi succumbed to injuries at a local hospital here on Wednesday morning.

Vikram Joshi had filed a police complaint at the Vijay Nagar Police Station alleging harassment of his niece on July 16 (Thursday).

According to media reports, Vikram Joshi was on a bike when assailants attacked him and dragged him behind a car and opened fire. The incident took place near his home in Vijay Nagar area at around 10:30 pm.