Ghaziabad hit-and-run: White Hyundai runs over man killing him, driver arrested – WATCH Video

In a shocking incident, a man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad for running a car over a man sitting on the road, dragging him underneath the vehicle late Wednesday night. The accused has been identified as Saurabh Sharma, a resident of Ghaziabad’s Mahagunpuram.

The incident took place in the Kavi Nagar police station area of the district, the officials said.

According to the police, the accused was driving his friend’s car with a sticker of ‘Vidhayak’ and the BJP symbol pasted on its back.

ACP Kavinagar, Abhishek Srivastava, said, “A video has gone viral on social media in which a person, who is sitting on the road, could be seen to be hit by a car. He died accidentally… A case of culpable homicide is being registered on the complaint of the police. The deceased has not been identified yet. The accused driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized. Further legal action is being taken.”

The incident was reportedly captured by a man sitting in another car while live-streaming on social media at the time of the incident.

The white Hyundai car has been seized and the accused has been taken into custody. Ghaziabad police said that further investigation is underway into the matter.