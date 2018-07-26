Ghaziabad downpour: Road caves in at Vasundhara; girl killed in roof collapse (File photo)

A road near Vartalok society in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara colony caved in today due to incessant rains but no casualty or property damage was reported, even as a girl was killed in the district after the roof of a dilapidated house came down on her, police said.

As a precautionary measure, owners of 80 flats in two societies in the vicinity of the road have been asked to vacate, they said. SP (City) Akash Tomar told that in sector 4 of Vasundhara, around 4,000 metre plot was allotted to a builder four years ago for the construction of a group housing society and the basement was dug up. After few months, the construction was closed down due to nonpayment of bank loan and the matter is now sub-judice. The deep excavated pit, which was left for basement, filled with rain water.

The water percolated beneath the road and a stretch of 30×40 feet caved in. The district officials reached the spot and asked the residents of Vartalok and Pragya Kunj to vacate 64 and 16 flats, respectively, of both the societies. Rescue work is underway and JCB machines have been pressed into service to repair the damaged road, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said. In another rain-related incident, an eight-year-old girl, identified as Anjali, died as the roof of a dilapidated house in Shaheed Nagar colony collapsed due to heavy rains, police said.