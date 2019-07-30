Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh showering flowers on kanwariyas. (Photo: Ghaziabad Police)

Kanwar Yatra 2019: Following the state government’s objective of providing kanwariyas best of facilities and treating them well, top officers of Ghaziabad administration took a chopper ride on Monday to shower rose petals on the devotees crossing through the district.

A video released by the district police shows Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh showering flowers on kanwariya across the district from a helicopter provided by the state government.

Not just the administration, BJP’s Baghpat MP Satyapal Singh along with Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjjar also showered flowers on the pilgrims in Ghaziabad earlier on Sunday.

According to reports, maximum number of kanwariyas, carrying Ganga water from Rishikesh and Haridwar, crossed Ghaziabad on Monday.

“Besides showering rose petals, security was also monitored thoroughly by us. We both were connected with the police control room and we instructed officials of concerned areas to manage traffic and security there,” news agency PTI quoted DM Ajay Kumar Pandey, as saying.

He said that the district administration had ensured strict security in the region during the kanwar yatra. Para military forces were deployed in communally sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident, Pandey added.

However, traffic in Ghaziabad and adjoining Delhi and Noida was badly hit due to the kanwar yatra on Monday. Massive traffic snarl was witnessed on NH9 connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad and Noida.

Roads near Kalindi Kunj and Gurgaon highway too witnessed heavy traffic due to movement of kanwariyas.