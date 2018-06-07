Ghaziabad Development Authority engineer transferred after Rs 5 crore bribe allegation

The builder video recorded the demand and showed it to Sahibabad MLA Sushil Sharma, who in turn showed it to GDA Vice Chairperson and Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari. (IE)

An Executive Engineer of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) was shunted out to Banda in Uttar Pradesh after allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 crore. GDA sources said the engineer sought the money from a builder close to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to regularize shops situated in Indirapuram area. The builder video recorded the demand and showed it to Sahibabad MLA Sushil Sharma, who in turn showed it to GDA Vice Chairperson and Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari. “We are determined to cleanse the GDA of all corruption,” Maheswari said.