Ghaziabad Class IX student found murdered in Greater Noida four days after he went missing

A Class IX Ghaziabad student was found dead in Greater Noida on Friday. (Representative Image, Source: PTI)

A Class IX Ghaziabad student was found dead in Greater Noida on Friday, four days after he went missing. The police said that the boy was bashed in the skull by the accused after their plan to kidnap him for ransom fell apart. The victim identified as Ayush Sharma was a Class IX student of St Francis School in Indirapuram and was missing since April 16. A complaint was filed the next day and police have arrested the two accused – Avdesh Sharma (19) and a minor. The third accused is currently on run.

Police said that the accused had asked for a ransom of Rs 40 lakh from Ayush’s parents. The police said that the accused were friends with the boy. “They were friends, though the boy’s family appears to have no idea about this,” an officer was quoted saying by The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ghaziabad, Vaibhav Krishan revealed that the accused had talked to the boy on his mobile phone at around 1:37 PM on April 16, the day he disappeared. He said that during the questioning, they revealed the location where the boy’s body had been dumped.

“Initially, the two had called the boy and asked him to get money from his father since they needed to pay off a debt. But he didn’t bring the money with him. They met in Vaishali and got into an argument, following which they hatched a plan to kidnap him and ask for ransom from his father,” another senior police officer said.

The boy was reportedly given a cold drink laced with sedatives and once unconscious, they decided to take him on a motorcycle to a vacant plot in Greater Noida.

On his way, the boy fell off the bike and hit his head. The accused panicked and decided to kill him, hitting him repeatedly on the face and head with a blunt object, possibly a heavy stone.