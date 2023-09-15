Ghaziabad: CCTV footage captures moment bus with 24 passengers veered off Delhi-Meerut expressway – WATCH Video

A fatal accident took place on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday when a bus with at least 24 passengers on board veered off the road and fell into a 25-feet deep pit on the expressway, leaving several people injured.

CCTV footage, captured by a nearby camera, has been circulating on social media and was shared by news agency PTI. The footage shows the speeding bus moving in the innermost lane of the expressway before it suddenly veers off the road. It is then seen crossing two lanes before breaking through the barricade and falling into the pit.

CCTV footage shows the bus suddenly veering off the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.



The driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident, according to reports.



Police officials stated that the incident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while the bus was traveling from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. They added that the bus driver revealed he lost control of the steering and reports of him being drunk are false, as per PTI reports.



DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav stated, “Bus driver Pradeep told the police that he was not aware of how he lost control of the steering. He was not in an inebriated state.”



In the aftermath of the accident, 24 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Sanjay Nagar combined government hospital and private hospitals.

