Ghaziabad: CCTV footage captures moment bus with 24 passengers veered off Delhi-Meerut expressway – WATCH Video

The footage of the accident shows the Ghaziabad Roadways bus suddenly taking a left turn and falling off the highway after breaking through the crash barrier. The bus, carrying 24 passengers, veered off the road and crashed into a ditch below.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Ghaziabad: CCTV footage captures moment bus with 24 passengers veered off Delhi-Meerut expressway
The footage shows that the speeding bus was moving in the innermost lane of the expressway before it suddenly veered off the road. (Image: Screengrab/ PTI)

A fatal accident took place on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday when a bus with at least 24 passengers on board veered off the road and fell into a 25-feet deep pit on the expressway, leaving several people injured.

CCTV footage, captured by a nearby camera, has been circulating on social media and was shared by news agency PTI. The footage shows the speeding bus moving in the innermost lane of the expressway before it suddenly veers off the road. It is then seen crossing two lanes before breaking through the barricade and falling into the pit.

Tamil Nadu: Seven killed, 10 injured in road accident in Tirupattur

The driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel, leading to the accident, according to reports.

Police officials stated that the incident occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while the bus was traveling from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. They added that the bus driver revealed he lost control of the steering and reports of him being drunk are false, as per PTI reports.

DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav stated, “Bus driver Pradeep told the police that he was not aware of how he lost control of the steering. He was not in an inebriated state.”

In the aftermath of the accident, 24 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to Sanjay Nagar combined government hospital and private hospitals.

(With inputs from PTI)

Ghaziabad

First published on: 15-09-2023 at 11:04 IST

