Ghaziabad building collapse: 1 dead in Akash Nagar; another mishap in Delhi-NCR within days

Many people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in Ghaziabad’s Akash Nagar area today. The incident comes days after nine people lost their lives in a building collapse in Greater Noida’s Shah Beri village, which also adjoins Ghaziabad. As per initial reports, it was an under-construction building and four people are trapped in it.

An ANI report says that it was a five-storey building collapse near Missal Gadi. Police, fire dept and two NDRF teams are present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway. The National Disaster Response Force has also rescued a person from the site. The accident took place in the Akash Nagar’s Missal Gadi. One person is also reported dead.

“Prima facie, there seems to be issues with quality of the building… a magisterial inquiry has been ordered… 7 people have been rescued and sent to hospital… there is no casualty as of now.. rescue ops are underway…,” Ritu Maheshwari, Ghaziabad DM, on building collapse in Missal Gadi.

