Ghaziabad administration mulling computerised system to check dubious land transactions

The Ghaziabad district administration is mulling setting up a computerised network to nab land mafias, deed writers and colluding government officials for dubious land transactions, a senior official said on Friday. The network will comprise district police, administration and sub-registrars, he said.

The computerised system will help identify the land mafias and professional land buyers and information about them will be shared with the administration and police, Ghaziabad District Magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

All government departments and officials colluding with land mafias will be identified using the system and they will be taken to task, he said. The responsibilities of the district stamp and registration department have also been fixed and sub-registrars have been asked to remain vigilant while registering a property deed, Pandey said.

He said the sub-registrars have been directed to immediately inform police and administration if they detect any property transfer wherein the sale deed is being registered on the basis of a previous power of attorney. A power of attorney is the main instrument used by land mafias for selling a single piece of land to multiple gullible buyers, he added.

“I have received complaints regarding rampant illegal construction activities in the district and registration of flats, floors and apartments which are constructed by builders without sanctioned maps from appropriate authority,” the DM said. “The sub-registrars have been told to strictly adhere to the Ghaziabad Development Authority approved maps to check illegal constructions,” he said.

The sub-registrars have also been instructed to add a software to the existing land sale-purchase registration software which will automatically generate a ‘red alert’ to check multiple sale and purchase of a property, Pandey said.