Ghashyam Tiwari, ex-BJP leader who rebelled against Vasundhara Raje, set to join Congress



Former BJP leader Ghanshyam Tiwari is likely to join the Congress in Jaipur on Tuesday, party sources said.

They said Tiwari will join the Congress in the presence of its president Rahul Gandhi, who is scheduled to meet party workers in Jaipur’s Ramlila Maidan on Tuesday evening.

In 2017, Tiwari had opened a front against BJP leader and then chief minister Vasundhara Raje and resigned from the party in June 2018.

He had openly criticised and accused Raje of corruption and made several complaints against her to the party high command.

He alleged that he was not heard in the party.

Tiwari had floated Bharat Vahini Party ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018. He contested the election from Sanganer seat from where he not only lost but also got his security forfeited.