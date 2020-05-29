  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ghar Wapasi for Shivpal Yadav? Speaker allows Samajwadi Party to withdraw plea seeking his disqualification

By: |
Updated: May 29, 2020 9:52:57 AM

Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, was elected from the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in the 2017 State elections.

shivpal yadav, akhilesh yadav Akhilesh Yadav had earlier announced that his party will not press for disqualification of Shivpal Yadav. (File IE)

Uttar Pradesh assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit has allowed Samajwadi Party to withdraw its plea for disqualification of party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav.

“SP has presented a petition before me for disqualification of membership of party MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sep 4, 2019. SP leader Ram Govind Choudhary later gave an application on Mar 23 for withdrawal of the petition as important documents and evidence could not be produced,” the speaker said.

Related News

“After going through the documents, I approve Chowdhury’s request for withdrawal of the petition,” the speaker said in its decision on Wednesday.

Asked about the development, a senior SP leader said, “Our party president is of the view that party will not go ahead with disqualification proceedings. People of the state will decide their fate.” He, denied rumours of Shivpal coming close to the party’s again.

SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav had earlier announced that his party will not press for disqualification of Shivpal Yadav.

Shivpal Yadav, the estranged uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, was elected from the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in the 2017 State elections. He later floated a new party Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and contested the recent Lok Sabha election on its symbol from the Firozabad seat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Ghar Wapasi for Shivpal Yadav? Speaker allows Samajwadi Party to withdraw plea seeking his disqualification
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Modi 2.0: BJP plans over 500 digital rallies to mark first anniversary
2Chhattisgarh: 69 bureaucrats including 23 collectors transferred; BJP says Congress resorting to ‘transfer business’
3Himachal Pradesh health scam: Congress says ‘BJP’s honesty exposed’, demands probe by sitting HC judge