Getting teaching jobs now easier for DNB doctors as MCI approves relaxed norms

Representative Image: Reuters

The newly appointed board of governors of the Medical Council of India has approved a proposal to relax norms for DNB (Diplomate of National Board) degree holders wanting to teach in hospitals like PGI, AIIMS and other state medical colleges, Niti Aayog member V K Paul said on Sunday. DNB doctors, who get their training at private hospitals which do not have medical colleges, obtain their post graduate qualifications from the National Board of Examination (NBE).

A notification to give effect to the new norms will be issued shortly, Paul — who is also chairperson of new board of governors of the Medical Council of India (MCI) — told PTI. As per the proposal, DNB degree holders working in over 100-bed broad specialties and super-specialties private hospitals will be eligible for faculty positions on completion of one additional year as senior residency at any MCI-recognised institution, he added.

Hence, they are not treated at par with doctors who obtain post graduate degrees of MD (Master of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery) from medical colleges who have advantage in teaching jobs having attended teaching institutions. The stiff guidelines of the now dissolved MCI had practically barred DNB doctors from getting faculty jobs in MCI recognised medical colleges.

The government in September had superseded the Medical Council of India and had appointed a board of governors to take over the council’s power and functioning pending passage of the National Medical Commission (NMC) that seeks to replace the MCI.