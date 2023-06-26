Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called on Pakistan to focus on resolving its internal problems rather than continuously raising the Kashmir issue.

Singh said that India does not need to exert much effort to reclaim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as the demand for reunification with India will eventually originate from the people living there.

Singh’s remarks came in response to Pakistan’s reaction to the Indo-US joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the United States. Pakistan has accused India of diverting international attention from the Kashmir issue.

However, the Defence Minister dismissed these allegations, stating that Pakistan would not gain anything by repeatedly raising the “bogey of Kashmir.”

“Aap apna ghar sambhaliye. Jis tarah ke halaat hein wahan usmey kuch bhi jaye to acharya nahi hona chahiye (You take care of your home. The kind of situation exists there, there shall not be any surprise if anything goes from it),” Singh said, according to The Indian Express.

The Defence Minister highlighted that the illegal occupation of PoK does not grant Pakistan any legitimacy or standing.