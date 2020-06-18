Get ready for Unlock 2.0, PM Modi tells states

“We need to now think about phase 2 of Unlock and how to minimize all possibilities of harm to our people,” he said. (ANI Image)

Scotching rumours of more lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the time has come for ‘unlock 2.0’ and taking further steps to minimise sufferings of people, including migrant workers.

Holding a meeting via video conferencing with the second batch of chief ministers (CMs) and lieutenant governors of 15 states and Union Territories to discuss the road ahead, Modi said inflation has been kept under control and economic performance are showing signs of revival after reduction in restrictions.

He asked the states to take steps to boost infrastructure and construction-related work as well as remain alert to effectively tackle the challenges faced by migrant labourers. Modi listed steps taken under Atmanirbhar Bharat to provide a fillip to MSMEs, farming and agriculture marketing.

The CMs apprised PM about the ground situation in the states and their preparedness to tackle the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. They talked about health infrastructure available to meet the challenge and steps taken to strengthen it further, support provided to frontline workers, monitoring in containment zones, campaigns to encourage usage of masks and other safety precautions, increase in testing, and providing gainful employment opportunities to the migrants.

In his meeting with first batch of 21 CMs and LGs on Tuesday, Modi had asserted that ‘green shoots’ had started to emerge in the economy and called for the need to focus on both lives and livelihood while ensuring that economic activity gathered pace with the lifting of various lockdown-related curbs over the past two weeks.

Modi observed that the spread of the virus is greater in certain big states and cities. He highlighted the increase in domestic manufacturing capabilities of PPEs, masks, availability of diagnostic kits in adequate quantity, supply of ventilators made in India using PM CARES fund, availability of testing labs, lakhs of Covid-special beds, thousands of isolation and quarantine centres, and adequate human resource through training.