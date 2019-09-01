Get over politics, explain how you will deal with economic slowdown: Priyanka Gandhi to Sitharaman

Gandhi asked the government to explain how it was going to solve the crisis without even acknowledging at the first place (PTI/File Photo)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman whether the government accepted that there was an economic slowdown. She also asked the government to explain how it was going to solve the crisis without even acknowledging at the first place.

“Does the government accept that there is a slowdown or not? The FM needs to get over politicking about the state of our economy and come clean with the people of India. How do they plan to resolve the massive problem they have created if they aren’t even ready to acknowledge it?” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress leader attacked Sitharaman after she while responding to a reporter avoided a direct question on GDP numbers and tried to explain what she was doing to deal with the current slowdown. She was asked whether the government acknowledged the fall of GDP figures and job losses in a slowing economy. To this, Sitharaman said: “I am meeting industries and taking their inputs, suggestions on what they would want and expect from government, I am responding to them. I have already done this twice. I will do it a number of times.”

This comes days after India’s GDP growth slowed down to 5 percent, the lowest in the last six years. The government has come under sharp attack from the opposition following the recent GDP numbers.

Earlier in the day, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had also slammed the government and blamed its policies for the economic slowdown in the country. Calling the slowdown a “man-made crisis”, the former Prime Minister said that demonetisation and a “hastily implemented GST” were behind the current state of the economy.