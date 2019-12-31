‘Get better legal advice’ on CAA: Ravi Shankar Prasad to Kerala CM for demanding Citizenship Act withdrawal

The minister said citizenship, naturalisation and aliens are on the Union List.

Hours after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying he should have ‘better legal advice’ on the law. He said citizenship, naturalisation and aliens are on the Union List. “Therefore, it is only the parliament that has the power to pass any law with regard to citizenship, not any Assembly, including Kerala,” the minister added.

He further said that the Constitution has a mandate, Parliament – List 1, State Assemblies – List 2. “I would again urge the Chief Minister (Kerala) to kindly have better legal advice,” Prasad suggested. He further reiterated that the Citizenship Act had nothing to do with the Indian citizens and won’t strip anyone of his or her citizenship. The statement comes after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tabled a resolution in the state Assembly demanding the withdrawal of the CAA.

While tabling the resolution, the Vijayan said that the “Citizenship Act contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution”. “In view of the anxiety among the people of the country, the Centre should take steps to drop the CAA and uphold the secular outlook of the Constitution,” he said. The CAA, which was cleared by Parliament earlier this month, seeks to grant citizenship to five minority communities — Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians and Parsis — from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Following the passage of the bill, a nationwide protest erupted with a section of people calling it discriminatory as it does not include Muslims.

The Kerala CM is among a host of Opposition-ruled states who have has already declared that they won’t allow the implementation of CAA in their states. However, states are bound to implement laws passed by the Parliament. Today, after Kerala assembly passed the resolution, Maharashtra Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan said that he welcomed the move. “All state governments, including the Thackeray government in Maharashtra, should call a session of the assembly, asking the central government to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.