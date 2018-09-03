Get 15,000 Facebook likes, 5,000 Twitter followers to secure election ticket, Madhya Pradesh Congress writes to party workers

Get 15,000 Facebook likes, 5,000 Twitter followers for election ticket, Madhya Pradesh Congress writes to party workers

In a bid to reach out to the people on social media platforms ahead of polls, the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh has asked its leaders including the incumbents MLAs and tickets aspirants to increase their presence on social media sites if they want to confirm a ticket in the elections. In a letter issued today to all Congress office-bearers, MLAs and aspiring candidates, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said that it has been decided to make mandatory for everyone to become active on the social media platforms. The letter also said that an assessment of all candidates’ presence on social media sites will be done and taken into consideration before finalising the list of Congress nominees for the Assembly polls that will be held later this year.

“In order to increase the Congress party’s presence on social media sites, it has been decided to make compulsory for all state and district-level office-bearers of the Congress, incumbent MLAs and also strong contenders to remain active on social media platforms. Also, it has been decided that while preparing the list of candidates for the upcoming polls, an assessment of their activeness on social media sites will be done and taken into consideration,” it said.

According to the MPCC letter signed by state Congress vice-president (organisation) Chandra Prabhash Shekhar, Congress leaders must have 15,000 Facebook likes, 5,000 followers on Twitter and a WhatsApp group of booth-level workers. Besides, retweeting the tweets of the MPCC has also been made mandatory.

Shekhar has also asked all office-bearers, incumbent MLAs and probable ticket contenders to submit information related to their Facebook, Twitter accounts and WhatsApp group with the social media and IT departments of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) writes in a letter to ticket aspirants, ‘candidates in upcoming polls must have 15,000 likes on their FB page, 5000 followers on Twitter,& a WhatsApp group of booth-level workers.They must like&retweet every post on MPCC’s twitter account’ pic.twitter.com/tvrh9aAVJp — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2018



Madhya Pradesh will go to polls latest this year along with Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. While the BJP that is in power for the last 15 years, faces anti-incumbency, the Congress sees this as an opportunity to snatch the power from saffron party just ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The upcoming assembly elections are very crucial for both the parties as the outcome will also set the tone for next year’s general elections.