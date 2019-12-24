German student at IIT Madras asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protest

Jakob Lindenthal is a German national. He had arrived here as a part of a one-year exchange programme. (Representational pic. PTI)

A German Student at IIT Madras has been asked to leave the country immediately, The Indian Express reported. Jakob Lindenthal is a student in the Master’s course in the Department of Physics. According to Jakob, he was asked to leave the country days after he took part in protests against the just amended citizenship law and proposed pan-India NRC exercise.

Speaking to the daily on Monday night before boarding a flight at the Chennai airport, Jakob said he received oral directions to leave India from Foreign Regional Registration Office, Chennai in the afternoon.

During a protest against CAA and NRC, Jakob was seen carrying a poster that had reference to the Nazi regime in Germany. “1933 to 1945; We Have Been There,” the poster said.

According to Jakob, he received the first email from FRRO when he was in Bengaluru for the past few days to participate in a sports tournament there. On Monday morning, when he reached Chennai, the course coordinator asked him to meet immigration officials immediately.

He then visited the FRRO where officials cited issues with his residential permit and asked him to leave the country. According to him, three unnamed officials also asked him questions about politics, hobbies, CAA and participation in anti-CAA stir.

“When I reached there, they cited some administrative issues related to my residential permit in India. After I resolved their queries and it was clear that there were no issues regarding my residential permit, they started asking me about my politics and hobbies. It was an extensive casual conversation,” he said.

“They asked about CAA and my participation in anti-CAA protests. We discussed the demonstration culture. There were three officers including one who asked me all questions. All of them were unnamed,” Jokod said. said.

Towards the end of the conversation, he said, the officials said, “I may have to leave the country immediately for violating my student visa rules”. Jakob added when he asked for a written letter, the officials returned his passport and said “I may leave”.

“They (officials) said I will get the written letter but I did not receive one,” the German national said, adding that he soon rushed back to the IIT Madras campus and booked a ticket.

“I packed everything and left for the airport,” he said. Jakob had arrived here as a part of a one-year exchange programme.