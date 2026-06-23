Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader George Kurian resigned from the Union Council of Ministers on Tuesday (June 23) after the expiry of his Rajya Sabha term, and said his elevation as a Union minister was possible only because Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. In a personal farewell post, Kurian said he had “never imagined, not even in my dreams” that he would become a Union minister, calling it an opportunity he deeply valued.

Why did Kurian resign?

George Kurian’s resignation came after his six-year Rajya Sabha term ended on June 21. The Rashtrapati Bhavan said President Droupadi Murmu had accepted his resignation “with immediate effect” under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution. The communication also noted that the President acted on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP had decided not to renominate Kurian to the Rajya Sabha in the recent elections, effectively bringing his parliamentary and ministerial tenure to a close. He was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in August 2024 from Madhya Pradesh for the remainder of the seat vacated by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had moved to the Lok Sabha from Guna in the 2024 general election.

‘Never imagined that I would become Union Minister’: Kurian

Kurian used his farewell note on Facebook to place the focus squarely on Modi’s role in his political rise. “I had never imagined, not even in my dreams, that I would become a Union Minister. It was only because Narendra Modi became Prime Minister that I was given the opportunity to serve as a Union Minister,” he wrote. He also said he personally thanked Modi when they met on June 22, the day after his term ended, and submitted his resignation then.

Kurian shared a photograph of himself with the Prime Minister in a light-hearted moment, reflecting the personal tone of his message. His post underlined both gratitude and loyalty, while also marking the end of his stint in the Union government.

Who is George Kurian?

Kurian, 65, is a senior BJP leader from Kerala and was among the few Christian faces in the Union ministry. He served as Minister of State for Minority Affairs and also held additional charge of Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. His exit marks the end of a brief but significant ministerial role that began in August 2024.

He was one of the BJP’s prominent Kerala leaders elevated to the national stage, though reports suggested the party did not re-nominate him partly due to its poor performance in the Kerala Assembly elections. Former Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had also resigned from the Union Cabinet in July 2022, a day before the completion of his Rajya Sabha term.

Kurian’s resignation is seen as both a routine constitutional transition and a politically notable moment because of how he framed his own rise. By publicly crediting PM Modi for his ministerial opportunity, he sent a strong message of gratitude at the end of his political tenure. His departure also closes a short chapter in which he represented Kerala’s BJP leadership in the Union government.