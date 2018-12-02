George HW Bush was passionate about strong Indo-US ties, says PM Narendra Modi

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 6:13 AM

Condoling the death of George H W Bush, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the former US President was passionate about the strong relations between the India and the United States.

PM Narendra Modi

Condoling the death of George H W Bush, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the former US President was passionate about the strong relations between the India and the United States. Bush, the 41st president of the US who led America during the collapse of the Soviet Union and engineered the defeat of an audacious Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, died in Houston on Friday. He was 94.

“Condolences to the Bush family and the people of USA on the passing away of former President George H .W. Bush. He was a leading statesman at a critical period of world history. “Former President George H. W. Bush was passionate about strong relations between India and USA. His presence will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace”, the prime minister said. Modi is currently in Argentina to attend the G-20 summit.

