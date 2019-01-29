George Fernandes no more: Former Defence minister breathes his last at 88

By: | Updated: January 29, 2019 10:16 AM

Former defence minister George Fernandes passed away Tuesday following a prolonged illness, his family sources said. Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes dies (AP File photo)

Former defence minister George Fernandes passed away Tuesday following a prolonged illness, his family sources said. He was 88. Fernandes was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and recently, he contracted swine flu, they said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the socialist leader, saying he was frank and fearless, and never deviated from his ideology.

“A visionary railway minister and a great defence minister who made India safe and strong. During his long years in public life, George Sahab never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy,” the PM said.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to Fernandes’ family and friends. “I’m sorry to hear about the passing away of former Parliamentarian & Union Minister, George Fernandes Ji,” he said in a Facebook post.

Fernandes was India’s defence minister in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was the industry minister under the Jan Sangh government which had defeated Indira Gandhi in 1977.

