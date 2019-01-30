George Fernandes funeral: Former Union minister to be cremated today. Live Updates

Ex-Union Minister George Fernandes funeral: Fernandes was born in Mangalore in Karnataka in 1930.

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes funeral: Former Union Minister George Fernandes, who passed away today will be cremated today. As per his wishes, his ashes will be buried after the cremation. The 88-year old had passed away yesterday after the prolonged illness.

Fernandes was born in Mangalore in Karnataka in 1930. His first stint in politics was in Janata Party after the Emergency was declared in the country. The first time he became a Member of Parliament was in 1977 from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur . During his tenure as minister for Industries under Morarji Desai, he took on US companies like Coca-Cola and IBM.

He came in contact with union leader Placid D’Mello, and Rammanohar Lohia. Fernandes fought the rights of labourers in small scale service industries. He joined Janata Dal and served as Railways minister in V P Singh government between 1989 to 1990.

Catch here for Live Updates