George Fernandes funeral: Former Union minister to be cremated today. Live Updates

By: | Updated:Jan 30, 2019 11:30 am

George Fernandes, George fernandes death, george fernandes death news, george fernandes newsEx-Union Minister George Fernandes funeral: Fernandes was born in Mangalore in Karnataka in 1930.

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes funeral: Former Union Minister George Fernandes, who passed away today will be cremated today. As per his wishes, his ashes will be buried after the cremation. The 88-year old had passed away yesterday after the prolonged illness.

Fernandes was born in Mangalore in Karnataka in 1930. His first stint in politics was in Janata Party after the Emergency was declared in the country. The first time he became a Member of Parliament was in 1977 from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur . During his tenure as minister for Industries under Morarji Desai, he took on US companies like Coca-Cola and IBM.

He came in contact with union leader Placid D’Mello, and Rammanohar Lohia. Fernandes fought the rights of labourers in small scale service industries. He joined Janata Dal and served as Railways minister in V P Singh government between 1989 to 1990.

11:30 (IST)30 Jan 2019
Mizoram CM Zoramthanga sends condolences to family of George Fernandes

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has sent a condolence letter to the family members of former defence minister George Fernandes, who passed away yesterday after a prolonged illness. In his letter, Zoramthanga remembered him as "a great man and a rare personality who had done a lot of good for the people of Mizoram during his tenure as the defence minister",sources in the chief minister's office said.

"He would be remembered as a man of rare calibre and a great leader," the CM wrote in the letter.

11:23 (IST)30 Jan 2019
George Fernandes to be cremated today

Former Union minister George Fernandes to be cremated today. The 88-year old had passed away yesterday after a prolonged illness.  As per his wish, the former minister's ashed will be buried after the cremation. A large number of dignitaries visited his residence after the news of his death.

When he was a Railway minister, Fernandes played key role in setting up the Konkan Railway project, linking Mumbai and Mangalore. in 1994, he formed Samata Party after the disintegration of the Janata Party. His party was part of NDA when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was prime minister. He was also a convenor of the alliance.
