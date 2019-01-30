George Fernandes funeral: Former Union minister to be cremated today. Live Updates

Former Defence Minister George Fernandes funeral: Former Union Minister George Fernandes, who passed away today will be cremated today. As per his wishes, his ashes will be buried after the cremation. The 88-year old had passed away yesterday after the prolonged illness.
Fernandes was born in Mangalore in Karnataka in 1930. His first stint in politics was in Janata Party after the Emergency was declared in the country. The first time he became a Member of Parliament was in 1977 from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur . During his tenure as minister for Industries under Morarji Desai, he took on US companies like Coca-Cola and IBM.
He came in contact with union leader Placid D’Mello, and Rammanohar Lohia. Fernandes fought the rights of labourers in small scale service industries. He joined Janata Dal and served as Railways minister in V P Singh government between 1989 to 1990.
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga has sent a condolence letter to the family members of former defence minister George Fernandes, who passed away yesterday after a prolonged illness. In his letter, Zoramthanga remembered him as "a great man and a rare personality who had done a lot of good for the people of Mizoram during his tenure as the defence minister",sources in the chief minister's office said.
"He would be remembered as a man of rare calibre and a great leader," the CM wrote in the letter.
Former Union minister George Fernandes to be cremated today. The 88-year old had passed away yesterday after a prolonged illness. As per his wish, the former minister's ashed will be buried after the cremation. A large number of dignitaries visited his residence after the news of his death.