Geologists warn of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’ Kullu District

Geologists on Saturday warned of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh’s landslide-hit Kullu District in the coming days.

Earlier this week, seven people died and many others were injured after a landslide hit the Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara.

The National Disaster Response Force fears more landslides in this region.

The state geologists, who visited the region recently, have advised the authorities to evacuate people from the shrine and other buildings as well.

“A state level team has come from state geologists. They are presently at the site. When I talked to them, they told me that a major portion of a hill was broken into many pieces and a big piece from it fell on gurudwara. But still there are many big pieces or they are stuck somewhere in the middle which can fall anytime. So, as soon as the report comes, the final decision will be taken according to that. If required, we’ll declare the whole building unsafe and seal it,” said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Kanwar.

The gurudwara administration is not allowing people to stay near the shrine.

“Our complex is on right side. So, only prayers are going on and people who come are asked to stay on right side only. It is safe. We have closed the other side till everything becomes normal,” said the chief of the Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara, Shriram Baba.

The administration has also evacuated the local primary school buildings and shifted the school temporarily to the gurudwara campus.

In the landslide which happened on Tuesday, at least 15 pilgrims were reportedly injured.

Last month, an overcrowded bus carrying 69 passengers, bound for the shrine skidded off the road and fell into the Parvati River.