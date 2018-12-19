‘Gentle’ Gadkari to replace ‘arrogant’ Modi in 2019? BJP chief Amit Shah responds

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 12:46 PM

"No question of leadership change. The NDA will contest the 2019 elections under the leadership of Modiji," Shah said, speaking at the 'Surging India' "Republic TV" summit.

lok sabha polls, elections 2019, lok sabha election 2019, amit shah, narendra modi, bjp“In 2014, the BJP had government in six states, now we have it in 16 states. So tell me who will win?” Shah shot back to a query by Republic TV head Arnab Goswami.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday categorically denied any leadership change and said that the ruling NDA will contest the 2019 elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He added that state and central elections are fought on different issues and “the 2019 elections shall be fought on India…”

Shah’s statement assumes significance after a prominent Maharashtra farmers’ leader, the Vasantrao Naik Sheti Swavalamban Mission (VNSSM) Chairman Kishore Tiwari wrote to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyyaji Suresh Joshi, demanding immediate replacement of an “arrogant” Modi with the “gentle” Nitin Gadkari if the BJP wants to win the next elections.

