Genetic ID’s for Jumbos: No respite from captivity

A unique initiative of the state government and Rajiv Gandhi Center for Biotechnology (RGCB) has led to the development of a new database of captive elephants in Kerala, based on their own genetic IDs. Encompassing the data of 519 elephants, the records are meant to resolve the issues of data forgery, ownership, and other malpractices of the trade, the officials claim.

M. Radhakrishna Pillai, Director, Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), was given the humongous task. He handed over the DNA database, prototypes of Unique Identification Cards, and a study report to the Forest Department’s Chief Wildlife Warden P.C. Kesavan on Tuesday, The Hindu reported.

As per PTI reports, in a first of its kind initiative, the forest department had collected the blood samples of tuskers based on which the RGCB experts had prepared the DNA fingerprint of each elephant using the Micro-satellite Marker technique. “The Department is now planning to develop a mobile app to make use of the information available in the database,” the release said.

Elephants are indispensable in Kerala’s culture. They are a part of the temples, they feature in the festivals and also are employed sometimes to tame other elephants, as witnessed in Coimbatore elephant relocation. Elephants are the state animal of Kerala and are also featured in the govt emblem.

Nevertheless, the plight of the captive elephants cannot go unnoticed. Creatures of the wild, there are hundreds of elephants in Kerala who belong to the temples. Domesticated for purposes like entertainment, taming other elephants, tourism and traditional processions, the captive elephants rarely find themselves at par with their wild counterparts. Malnourished and emotionally tortured, their plight has been empathised by humanists and often found an outlet in media culture. “Temple elephants… and what lies beneath” a 2015 Peepli blog is amongst a study that talks about how elephants have met inhuman treatment.

Filmmaker and media person P. Balan, while talking about his award-winning film The 18th Elephant Three Monologues, with The Hindu, early in 2015, said: “It [Elephant] is a symbol of the negative influence that human beings have on the world around us.” The documentary was on the plight of domesticated elephants and it went on to win much acclaim, including three national awards. It was also screened at many international festivals like the prestigious biennial environmental film festival at Bristol, the U.K. often termed as `Green Oscar’, The Hindu reported.

The move by the state could result in the betterment of the giants as it can help check illegal poaching and trade; their captivity, however, remains an issue for another day.