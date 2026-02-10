Former army chief M M Naravane on Tuesday shared on X a statement issued by the publisher of his memoir “Four Stars of Destiny” that says no copies of the book “in print or digital form have been published, distributed, sold” or otherwise made available to the public. “This is the status of the book,” he wrote.

Penguin Random House India issued a clarification on Monday, February 9, over a controversy linked to Four Stars of Destiny, the memoir of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. The publisher said the book has not been published in any form and warned that any copies circulating are illegal.

The statement came after excerpts from an alleged “pre-print” version surfaced online. The issue also triggered a political row in Parliament last week.

Publisher Clarifies Status of the Book

In its statement, Penguin Random House India said it holds exclusive rights to the memoir.

“In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army.”

The publisher stressed that the book has not reached the public.

“We wish to make it clear that the book has not gone into publication. No copies of the book – in print or digital form – have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India,” it said.

Penguin India warned that any version in circulation violates copyright.

“Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitutes an infringement of PRHI’s copyright and must immediately be ceased,” the statement added.

The publisher said it will take legal action.

“Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book,” it said in a post on X.

It added, “This statement is being issued to place the publisher’s position on record.”

Political Fallout and Police Action

The controversy gained traction after Rahul Gandhi referred to the unpublished memoir in the Lok Sabha. He attempted to quote a section linked to the 2017 Doklam stand-off with China. Union ministers objected strongly and the House witnessed repeated disruptions.

After several adjournments, the motion of thanks was passed by voice vote while opposition members protested during the proceedings.

Delhi Police confirmed on Monday that an FIR has been registered. The case relates to the circulation of the unpublished book on social media.

The Special Cell is investigating the matter. Officials described it as a possible leak of an unapproved publication. Police said they are probing how the pre-print copy surfaced and are also identifying those responsible. The memoir has not yet been cleared for publication.