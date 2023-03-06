Gear up to make G20 event in Amritsar a success: Punjab CM to officials

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officials to gear up to ensure that the G20 meet scheduled later this month in Amritsar is a huge success.

Punjab is fully ready to host the mega event, he said after reviewing the arrangements for the same.

“Leave no stone unturned to make this event a huge success,” Mann said.

On Sunday, the ruling AAP asserted that the G20 meeting slated in Amritsar will be held on schedule, after some opposition leaders raised fears that the Centre could shift the event over law-and-order concerns following the Ajnala incident.

On Monday, Mann said, “Rumour mongers will never succeed in tarnishing the image of state.” G20 events on education are scheduled to be held in Amritsar from March 15-17 while the L20 meeting on Labour is scheduled for March 19-20. A sub-committee of the Punjab Cabinet was formed last year to oversee the preparations for the G20 events in Amritsar.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the state government is duty-bound to make elaborate arrangements for the comfortable stay of the dignitaries participating in the event in Amritsar.

He said the guests will be offered traditional Punjabi food and also be given a glimpse of the rich Punjabi culture.