Gayatri Pariwar supremo doesn’t like Rahul Gandhi’s face, says won’t treat him like Amit Shah

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP has convincingly encapsulated on the support of the All-World Gayatri Pariwar headed by Pranav Pandya, if his honest confession following his meeting with BJP president Amit Shah in Haridwar on June 24 is to be believed. On Wednesday, a blunt Pandya said that he wouldn’t give Congress President any VIP treatment if he visits them, as he doesn’t “like Rahul’s face”.

Pandya’s remark came following his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Haridwar on Wednesday. “(BJP president) Amit Shah ki tarah hum unhe receive nahi karenge. Woh aaye toh aayien. Hamein uski shakal achchhi nahi lagti (We will not receive Rahul Gandhi like we received Amit Shah. If Rahul wants to visit us, it’s up to him. I don’t like his face)”, Pandya was quoted as saying by IE.

On Sunday, BJP president Amit Shah had reached Shantikunj in Haridwar. He had met All-world Gayatri family’s Dr. Pranav Pandya Sharadadheya Shailabala Pandya. Shah also met Juna Akhara’s Swami Avdheshanand, and Swami Satyamitranand, founder of Haridwar-based Bharat Mata Mandir, to seek the support of their organisations for the 2019 General Election. Shah, who toured Uttarakhand, apprised the spiritual leaders of the work done by the BJP government at the Centre and requested their support in spreading awareness about these among the masses.

Amit Shah is meeting eminent personalities from different fields as a part of his ‘Sampark Se Samarthan’ campaign. The BJP chief has so far met people from a range of fields including social service, politics, art and sports. The BJP chief is meeting noted personalities from different fields and telling them about the initiatives taken up by the Narendra Modi government in the last 4 years.

Shah had started his meetings with prominent personalities from the residence of General (R) Dalbir Singh Suhag, ex-chief of Indian Army. He has also met Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, her husband Sriram Madhav Nene, cricket great Kapil Dev, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and former chief justice of India R C Lahoti for the support.