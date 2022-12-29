Gaya: Searches underway for Chinese woman suspected of spying on Dalai Lama, sketch released

Security agencies have launched a search for a Chinese woman in Bihar’s Gaya district on the suspicion that she had been spying on Tibetan spiritual guru Dalai Lama. A security alert has been sounded for the woman whom the police have identified as Song Xiaolan.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, where the Dalai Lama is present to attend a three-day event at the Buddhist tourist town, and the screening of devotees has been intensified.

The agencies have released a sketch of the suspect and a lookout operation is underway, news agency ANI reported, citing a police official. Her passport and visa details have also been shared with the press.

Gaya police said it has been receiving inputs about “a Chinese woman living in Gaya” for the last two years. According to the Gaya SSP, the woman has not been located yet which has given rise to a lot of suspicions.



“Searches are underway. Suspicion of being a Chinese spy can’t be ruled out,” ANI quoted the Gaya SSP as saying.

The Dalai Lama arrived in Bodh Gaya on December 22, resuming his annual tour of the town after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. He is scheduled to offer discourses at the Kalchakra Maidan during the three-day congregation from December 29 to 31.

(With agencies)